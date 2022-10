2 firefighters injured after battling 3-Alarm fire at strip mall in Long Beach

Two Long Beach firefighters were hurt fighting a three-alarm fire early Saturday.

The fire broke out at a strip mall on Atlantic Avenue and gutted two stores in Long Beach.

A passerby saw the flames and reported the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.