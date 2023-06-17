2 detained for possible arson after brushfire breaks out near Dodger Stadium

Police detained two people for possible arson on Friday after a brushfire broke out near Dodger Stadium.

The blaze could be seen atop hills in the 1300 block of N. Broadway in Exposition Park at around 6:40 p.m., torching two acres before Los Angeles Fire Department crews could extinguish the flames nearly 45 minutes later.

Investigators were called to the scene to determine what caused the blaze.

At around 6 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the call for possible arson, taking two male adults into custody near Scott Avenue and Boylston Street.

Officers determined that the fire was not "related to the demonstrations taking place at Dodger Stadium," where hundreds of people had gathered to protests the team's Pride Night celebrations.

One of the men was cited for failure to exercise caution with fire and released for a separate incident not related to the brushfire. The other was released without being cited.

Crews were expected to remain on hand for several hours to extinguish any hot spots that may arise.

No injuries were reported.