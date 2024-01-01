2 dead, 8 injured in shooting downtown LA on New Year's Day

Two people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles early Monday.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 1 a.m. at 2350 Porter St., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When crews arrived to the scene they found two victims who were pronounced dead. Eight others were injured in the shooting and most of them were taken to a local hospital for gunshot wounds. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No other information was given on the possible suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.