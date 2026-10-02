2 bodies uncovered by LA County detectives on Lancaster property identified as men from the area

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said its search operation at an abandoned Lancaster property has concluded and that the two bodies that were exhumed at the site earlier in the week have been identified.

Detectives showed up at the sprawling 15-acre property near 50th Street East and Avenue F on Tuesday, and at the time, officials said they were in the area to serve a search warrant related to a missing-person investigation.

The search at the remote property lasted for two days, with detectives digging holes in the ground. "Because there was a possibility we could be finding human remains, we wanted to make sure that we had the right personnel with us," LASD Lt. Chris Oakley said earlier.

On Friday, LASD said Ricky Phillips, 61, and Edward Perez, 46, both from the Lancaster area, were the two men who were buried at the property.

Ricky Phillips was previously reported missing on September 10, 2026. Edward Perez was previously reported missing on September 19, 2026, LASD said.

Aerial footage from Wednesday showed authorities digging a hole underneath what appeared to be the remains of a greenhouse. There were piles of junk around the area, including vehicles and trash.

Officials have not said if there is a connection between the discoveries and the person who owns the property, which appears to be abandoned.

LASD said the cases are still under active investigation, and no further information is available.