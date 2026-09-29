LA County detectives find 2 bodies on rural Lancaster property; say more could be discovered

Two bodies were found while Los Angeles County detectives conducted a search warrant at a property in Lancaster on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The discovery was made at a home near 50th Street East and Avenue F, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials told CBS LA. Homicide Bureau detectives were in the area serving a search warrant connected to a missing person's investigation at the time.

LASD officials said that no information regarding the identities of the victims or their manner of death would be released as their investigation continued.

"Based on the circumstances surrounding the discovery, the case is now being investigated as a homicide. Homicide investigators are in the early stages of investigating the scene," a news release from LASD said.

When asked what condition the bodies were found in, an LASD spokesperson said they were still waiting on the bodies to be exhumed and identified.

They believe there could be even more bodies discovered on the sprawling property.

"The location that we were searching is a very large property," said LASD Lt. Chris Oakley. "Because there was a possibility we could be finding human remains, we wanted to make sure that we had the right personnel with us."

LASD also declined to comment on what brought them to the property. They did not say if there was a connection between the discovery and the person who owns the property, which appears to be abandoned.

Aerial footage showed authorities digging a hole underneath what appeared to be the remains of a greenhouse. There were piles of junk around the area, including mattresses, a dilapidated speedboat, plastic tarpaulin, vehicles and trash. The property was extremely remote and had several rundown buildings and recreational vehicles several hundred yards from where deputies were digging.