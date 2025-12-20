2 arrested for stealing plaques from MLK statue in Long Beach

Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing plaques from a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. at a park in Long Beach in November, police said.

The alleged theft happened on the morning of Nov. 27 at MLK Park, located at 1950 Lemon Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

They said that the two suspects stole several plaques and put them in the bed of a truck before leaving the area.

A suspect allegedly stealing plaques from the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Long Beach on Nov. 27, 2025. Long Beach Police Department

"Detectives and professional staff immediately began to conduct a thorough investigation," said a news release from Long Beach police. "They collected security camera footage, canvassed the area and began reviewing Automatic License Plate Reader data to identify the suspects."

On Dec. 9, officers located and arrested 44-year-old Sean Green on suspicion of grand theft. A little over a week later, on Dec. 18, 34-year-old Anthony Martinez of Downey was arrested for both grand theft and possession of methamphetamine, police said.

"The theft and vandalism targeting the statue of Martin Luther King Jr. at MLK Park is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," said a statement from Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish.

He noted the "immense sentimental value" that the statue holds for the Long Beach community and said that officers would continue working to identify and arrest anyone involved in "this type of insensitive activity."

Police said that they were still working to recover the stolen plaques.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD at (562) 570-7351.