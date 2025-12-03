Watch CBS News
Historic plaques stolen from park in Long Beach; second incident of property damage in months

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Chelsea Hylton

CBS LA

Historic plaques were stolen from the Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Long Beach on Monday night, but this isn't the first time property from the park has been tampered with.

Councilwoman Suely Saro released a statement about the incident on Tuesday, saying the theft was not only a sign of disrespect for "our shared history but also impact the entire community."

"I am deeply saddened and outraged by the theft of important historic plaques from Martin Luther King Jr Park," Saro said. "I am committed to replacing these plaques and preserving the legacy they represent."

Saro also said that the Long Beach Police Department is investigating the incident, reviewing video footage and interviewing community members who were at the scene.

She added that her office will continue to monitor the situation and work with partnering agencies to hold those accountable for their actions.

This is not the first time historic property has been tampered with at this park. In October, Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson posted that the MLK statue had been defaced with graffiti.

City crews quickly responded and restored the statue.

"We won't let negativity define our city," Richardson wrote in a post. "Long Beach is strong, united, and resilient — and when something tries to bring us down, we rise together."

