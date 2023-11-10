Watch CBS News
2 accident scenes at nearly same time on PCH in Malibu clog the roadway with first responders

By Julie Sharp

A chain reaction of vehicle accidents within one-quarter mile of each other, and within 40 minutes of each other on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Friday morning left several people injured, with one person suffering major injuries.

As SkyCal flew over the highway in the area of Neptune's Net around 8 a.m., both accident scenes were active with investigators, tow trucks, smashed vehicles, and emergency responders.

The first accident happened around 6:50 a.m. just south of Tonga Street near the Ventura County Fire Station 56, where a vehicle and a trash truck collided. Four people suffered injuries, and the Los Angeles Fire Department reported three were trapped in a fiery vehicle and had to be rescued. One victim was transported by helicopter to the hospital.

pch-chp-accident.jpg
The second accident along PCH in Malibu involved four vehicles, including the big rig and the CHP cruiser. KCAL News

According to the California Highway Patrol a big rig truck "plowed through" the first accident scene around 7:35 a.m., and crashed into a CHP cruiser. The officer was not in his car when it was struck. A Tesla and Ford F-150 truck were involved in this accident, and the driver of the Tesla suffered minor injuries. 

First published on November 10, 2023 / 8:58 AM PST

