Watch CBS News
Local News

2.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Sherman Oaks in San Fernando Valley

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Sherman Oaks on Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The quake was reported at 12:22 p.m. and its epicenter was recorded about a mile from the Sherman Oaks neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley. 

The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map categorized the quake as a light or level four intensity. 

As of 12:35 p.m., the USGS "Did You Feel It?" response tool received 12 responses from individuals who reported feeling the earthquake. 

It is unclear if any damage or injuries have been reported. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.