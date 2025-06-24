2.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Sherman Oaks in San Fernando Valley

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Sherman Oaks on Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 12:22 p.m. and its epicenter was recorded about a mile from the Sherman Oaks neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley.

The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map categorized the quake as a light or level four intensity.

As of 12:35 p.m., the USGS "Did You Feel It?" response tool received 12 responses from individuals who reported feeling the earthquake.

It is unclear if any damage or injuries have been reported.