$2.2 million street legal sports car Delage D-12 unveiled in West Hollywood

A $2.2 million sports car that looks like it came straight off the racetrack was unveiled in West Hollywood – and it's street legal.

A baby blue Delage D-12 got the celebrity treatment in West Hollywood Tuesday night, complete with fans straining to get a glimpse or a picture on their cell phones.

(credit: CBS)

The vehicle's design was inspired by Formula1 and fighter jets, with a wide footprint and an ultra-low profile. The D-12 has the ability to drive 100% electric on city streets, but can be used hybrid on the road or on a track.

The D-12 has nearly 1,0000 horsepower, and can go from zero to 60 in 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 224 mph.

One driver sits in a cockpit-style seat, and there's no steering wheel – the controls are more like a plane than a car, with fighter-jet joysticks. The D-12 also does not have any doors – the driver gets by raising the glass roof, also more like a cockpit rather than a vehicle, and there is one passenger seat behind the driver.

However, don't expect the D-12 to become a common sight on Los Angeles streets – only 30 will be produced.