19-year-old killed, two others injured after car slams into telephone pole in Temecula

One man was killed and two others were injured when a car crashed into a telephone pole and overturned in Temecula early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on southbound SR-79, also known as Temecula Parkway, just south of Anza Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

They say that the 1998 Toyota 4Runner was being driven by a 19-year-old man while traveling northbound on Temecula Parkway when he made an overcorrection to the right, which caused him to lose control and drive onto the dirt shoulder on the side of the road.

The car then slammed into a telephone pole and overturned, ending up overturned onto the roof.

The 19-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene by Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department paramedics. He was identified on Monday as Preston Obeidin.

Police say that the front passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash, while the unrestrained passenger in the back suffered major injuries and required extrication from the vehicle. Both of the injured men, also 19 years old, were hospitalized.

The road was closed for over two hours as the investigation continued.