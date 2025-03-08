18-year-old killed during armed robbery in South LA; search for four suspects ongoing

18-year-old killed during armed robbery in South LA; search for four suspects ongoing

18-year-old killed during armed robbery in South LA; search for four suspects ongoing

An 18-year-old man was killed during an armed robbery in South Los Angeles on Saturday.

It happened at around 12:40 a.m. in the 7100 block of Western Avenue near Florence Avenue in the Harvard Park neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that the victim was approached by four suspects who demanded his property. At some point during the confrontation one of the suspects produced a gun and opened fire, striking the victim.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

All of the suspects fled from the area in an unknown vehicle, police said.

No information was provided on the suspects or their getaway car.