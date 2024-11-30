Watch CBS News
Local News

18-year-old dies after early morning rollover crash in downtown LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

An 18-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning. 

It happened just before 12:45 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

They say that two cars collided at the intersection, one of which fled from the scene.

Seven people were injured in the crash, which caused one of the two cars to roll over. Firefighters freed two of the occupants that became trapped in the collision, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

They were both rushed to a nearby hospital, along with one other victim, for injuries sustained in the crash, one of whom was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said. He has not yet been identified. 

The conditions of the four other injured people were not immediately known.

Investigators did not reveal information on the hit-and-run driver or their vehicle. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.