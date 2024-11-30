18-year-old dies after early morning rollover crash in downtown LA

An 18-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 12:45 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They say that two cars collided at the intersection, one of which fled from the scene.

Seven people were injured in the crash, which caused one of the two cars to roll over. Firefighters freed two of the occupants that became trapped in the collision, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

They were both rushed to a nearby hospital, along with one other victim, for injuries sustained in the crash, one of whom was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The conditions of the four other injured people were not immediately known.

Investigators did not reveal information on the hit-and-run driver or their vehicle.