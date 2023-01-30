Watch CBS News
17-year-old boy, man killed in Pomona shooting

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday.

Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.

The two people were pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office confirmed.

The Pomona Police Department urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at a 909-620-2085 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

First published on January 29, 2023 / 4:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

