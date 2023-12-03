17-year-old boy fatally wounded in Westlake area of LA
Authorities said a 17-year-old boy has been killed in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.
The shooting unfolded around 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Lake Street.
There, paramedics rushed the boy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.
The incident remains under investigation.
