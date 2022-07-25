17-year-old boy fatally shot in car driving through Harbor Gateway area

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles late Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday at Plaza Del Amo, near Denker Avenue, where they found a 17-year-old who had been shot. The boy died at the scene.

The teen had been in a car at the time at the shooting, and it's unclear if the boy was driving the vehicle or was a passenger.

Witnesses told police they heard a crash. Video from the scene showed the car the teen had been in had slammed into another vehicle.

Information about the shooter was not available.