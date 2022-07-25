17-year-old boy fatally shot in car driving through Harbor Gateway area
A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles late Sunday night, police said.
The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday at Plaza Del Amo, near Denker Avenue, where they found a 17-year-old who had been shot. The boy died at the scene.
The teen had been in a car at the time at the shooting, and it's unclear if the boy was driving the vehicle or was a passenger.
Witnesses told police they heard a crash. Video from the scene showed the car the teen had been in had slammed into another vehicle.
Information about the shooter was not available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.