$16K of equipment stolen from Altadena contractors rebuilding homes after Eaton Fire

An Eaton Fire survivor said thieves stole $16,000 of equipment from his contractors while they rebuilt his Altadena home.

"He had some expensive equipment in there, and they stole their equipment," Altadena resident Jim Osterling said. "They broke into another truck right there. That worker came out and saw them and chased them."

Osterling's home is only a half mile from where the Eaton Fire started. He said thieves have also targeted his neighbors' construction sites.

"It's deplorable and inexcusable," he said. "These folks are coming up and seeing what they can steal."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Altadena Station said they have not seen an uptick in crime. In December 2025, they received only two residential burglary reports, compared to 12 in December 2024. LASD has increased patrols in the area, with extra deputies checking on construction projects and residential properties.

Osterling hopes the ongoing immigration enforcement operations in LA County have not discouraged contractors from reporting burglaries. He urged his neighbors to remain vigilant and contractors to keep their equipment locked up.

"All of these contractors coming up, helping us rebuild, we need to alert them," he said. "They need to be vigilant."

The Altadena Sheriff's Station believes that the $16,000-burglary may have been a random crime of opportunity.