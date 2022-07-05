Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old wounded following shooting in Long Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 5 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 5 AM Edition) 01:45

Authorities were investigating a shooting that occurred in Long Beach early Tuesday morning, which left a teenage boy wounded. 

Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene on Rose Avenue just before 12:30 a.m., where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment and is said to be in stable condition. 

Officers did not have any suspect information readily available.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 10:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.