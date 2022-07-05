16-year-old wounded following shooting in Long Beach
Authorities were investigating a shooting that occurred in Long Beach early Tuesday morning, which left a teenage boy wounded.
Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene on Rose Avenue just before 12:30 a.m., where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to a hospital for treatment and is said to be in stable condition.
Officers did not have any suspect information readily available.
