150 shelters join first-ever California Adopt-a-Pet Day

Thanks to a statewide inaugural event, this Saturday might be the best time to adopt a new pet.

The event, organized by the California Animal Welfare Association, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, aims to make pet adoptions affordable and accessible while also raising awareness about shelters.

"California shelters are facing enormous pressures due to overcrowding conditions, as the number of animals entering shelters is outpacing those leaving," CalAnimals CEO Jill Tucker said. "By increasing adoption demand and encouraging pet-ready families to visit their local shelter first, we can make a change."

More than 150 animal shelters, including the Los Angeles Animal Services facilities, will participate in the first-ever California Adopt-a-Pet Day on Saturday, June 1. The nonprofits will cover all of the adoption fees to help achieve its goal.

The SF SPCA said there are 2,024 shelter animals available for adoption throughout all participating shelters.

"Shelters in California and around the country are facing an overcrowding crisis that requires the support and collaboration of national and local organizations working together with communities to help our most vulnerable animals," ASPCA President Matt Bershadker said. "The lifesaving impact of our collective efforts will be felt by the animals, the participating organizations, and communities across the state."

All cats and dogs will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

To find a participating shelter near you, visit the California Adopt-a-Pet Day website here.