15-year-old boy shot and killed in South Los Angeles

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in South Los Angeles this weekend.

Officers responded to a "shots fired" call around 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of 74th Street and Hobart Boulevard.

When they arrived, they located the minor who was suffering of gunshot wounds behind a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released any information at this time as to possible suspects.