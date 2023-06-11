15-year-old boy shot and killed in South Los Angeles
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in South Los Angeles this weekend.
Officers responded to a "shots fired" call around 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of 74th Street and Hobart Boulevard.
When they arrived, they located the minor who was suffering of gunshot wounds behind a vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not released any information at this time as to possible suspects.
