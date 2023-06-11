Watch CBS News
15-year-old boy shot and killed in South Los Angeles

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in South Los Angeles this weekend. 

Officers responded to a "shots fired" call around 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of 74th Street and Hobart Boulevard. 

When they arrived, they located the minor who was suffering of gunshot wounds behind a vehicle. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities have not released any information at this time as to possible suspects. 

