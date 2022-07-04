15-year-old boy shot and killed Friday in Carson identified

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office released the name of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed Friday in Carson.

The teen, from Compton, was identified as Ryan Ramirez.

According to the LA County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of 233rd Street.

Responding deputies found Ramirez with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.