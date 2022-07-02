Watch CBS News
Teenage boy shot and killed in Carson in possible gang-related homicide

A 15-year-old boy lost his life on Friday night after being shot in Carson. 

Carson Sheriff deputies and Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the 200 block of 233rd Street at around 11 p.m. after receiving a report of a victim down with a gunshot wound. 

LA County Fire first responders attempted to revive the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the torso area. 

Carson Sheriffs believe this was a possible gang-related homicide.

It's unclear at this moment how the homicide unfolded. 

The identity of the victim has not been released and the Carson Sheriffs announced in a press release they have no leads on the suspect responsible for this homicide.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 3:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

