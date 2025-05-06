15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting near Long Beach Grand Prix

A 15-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend in connection with a deadly shooting outside of the Long Beach Grand Prix in April.

Police were called to the 0 block of Cedar Walk, near the Pike Outlets Shopping Center, just before 6 p.m. on April 12 after learning of shots fired, according to the Long Beach Police Department. They arrived and found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. He was identified as 21-year-old Long Beach man Brandon Villareal.

After weeks of searching for the alleged gunman, LBPD detectives received information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department who told them that the suspect had traveled to Nevada but was returning to California on Sunday.

They conducted a pedestrian stop of the suspect in Barstow, which led to the juvenile's arrest. He was not been identified due to his age.

The teen was booked on suspicion of murder and transferred to Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, where he is being held without bail, police said.

"Long Beach police homicide detectives received assistance from and would like to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, as well as the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team," LBPD officials said in a statement.

The case has been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for potential prosecution, they said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LBPD at (562) 570-7244.