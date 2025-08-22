Man killed in Pico Rivera gas station shooting

A man is dead after a shooting at a Pico Rivera gas station on Friday.

Deputies were called to the Shell station in the 9400 block of Washington Boulevard near Passons Boulevard at around 9 p.m. after learning of the shooting, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died after he was taken to a nearby hospital, deputies said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Deputies did not provide information on a suspect or motive.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the shooting on Friday, where they saw a pickup truck surrounded by yellow tape in the parking lot leading to the gas station's pumps. All entrances to the business were blocked off as investigators scoured the area.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.