13 members of organized burglary ring arrested

Multiple local police departments teamed up to arrest more than a dozen alleged members of an organized burglary ring in December.

Officials with Los Angeles, Glendale and Beverly Hills Police Departments announced on Friday that the three departments had collaborated for the arrests which were conducted between Dec. 19 and Dec. 30.

A statement from LAPD outlines the dates of the arrests, starting on Dec. 19, when Glendale police located the alleged burglary group that they believed to be responsible for a number of crimes in the city.

"Officers observed three suspects enter a vehicle, wearing similar clothing consistent with descriptions previously provided," the LAPD statement said. "The officers began to drive in the direction of the area where the burglaries had occurred. Glendale PD officers followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. One suspect was detained and the other two fled on foot but were quickly apprehended."

All three of the suspects were arrested for residential burglary, LAPD said.

A week later, on Dec. 27, LAPD officers were called to meet BHPD officers near Coldwater Canyon Drrive to assist with a burglary investigation in which five suspects reportedly fled on foot.

"The suspects' vehicle was descried as a black Ford Explorer. A perimeter was established, and three suspects were taken into custody after an extensive K-9 Unit search," LAPD's statement said.

Investigators discovered more than a million dollars worth of stolen designer purses, clothing watches and jewelry belonging to the victim of the burglary, police noted.

The next day, on Dec. 28, LAPD officers identified a residence that they believed they suspects had been staying and storing stolen property.

"A search of the suspect's residence and vehicles resulted in the discovery of additional stolen designer purses, watches, jewelry and additional evidence linking the suspects to multiple crimes," police said.

Three more suspects were arrested during this incident, the statement said. Investigators submitted the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, all three of which were filed for one count of residential burglary.

On Dec. 30, officers were called to a residence near Hutton Drive and Melinda Drive to assist BHPD officers with another incident, in which a white Mercedes GLS was used in a burglary.

Officers located the car "near the area and a female inside the vehicle was detained," LAPD said. After setting a perimeter in the area, officers located four additional suspects who were all arrested and booked for conspiracy to commit burglary.

Since those arrests were made, detectives have reportedly been able to discover additional evidence that connected the arrests to a much larger organized burglary ring that is responsible for "a multitude of cases throughout the greater Los Angeles area."

The departments are working together, along with those from Burbank PD to identify the remaining members.

Detectives say that they have returned most of the stolen property to the rightful owners.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (213) 216-5308.