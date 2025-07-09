12-year-old boy shot on 210 Freeway in San Bernardino County; suspect in custody

A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were notified of a potential freeway shooting at around 2:30 p.m. after the victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, said a CHP news release.

Upon arrival, they learned that the boy was riding in the rear passenger seat of a silver SUV "when an unknown suspect opened fire." They also learned that the shooting happened somewhere along SR-210 in the San Bernardino area.

"A physical inspection of the victim's vehicle revealed multiple bullet strikes on the right rear side. According to the vehicle's occupants, there had been no prior road rage, interactions with other drivers, or disturbances that could have provoked the shooting," the release said.

Investigators began to look into the incident, and found that there was a separate "firearm brandishing incident" that happened in the same area, on eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway between Pepper Avenue and State Street, police said.

Witnesses told them that the suspect vehicle, a gray 2010 Honda Civic, apparently swerved across lanes and exited the freeway at State Street after the brandishing occurred. While continuing their investigation, officers found the suspect vehicle in the Victorville area by using the "Flock Safety camera system."

The suspect, 25-year-old Geovanni Malik Patterson, was arrested and booked on multiple felony charges including attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and brandishing a firearm, police said. They recovered a loaded 9mm pistol from beneath the driver's seat of the Civic.

"This type of senseless and targeted violence has no place on our freeways or in our communities," said CHP Captain Lance Berns in a statement. "Thanks to the dedication of our investigators and the technology provided by Flock Safety, we were able to identify and apprehend a dangerous suspect quickly. The CHP remains committed to protecting the motoring public and ensuring accountability for those who choose to endanger others."

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact CHP at (909) 383-4247.