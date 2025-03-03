$10K reward offered to find suspect in shootout with Redondo Beach officers

Redondo Beach is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect accused of shooting at two officers last week.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. near the El Segundo Boulevard and Doty Avenue intersection in Hawthorne, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officers from the Redondo Beach Police Department shot back at the suspect before he disappeared into a nearby neighborhood.

None of the officers were wounded during the shooting.

LA County deputies, who took over the investigation, identified the suspect as Lester Castro.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-8477, lacrimestoppers.org, or through the app "P3 Tips," available through Google Play and the Apple App Store.