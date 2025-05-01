$10k reward offered for information in woman's deadly shooting in Gramercy Park

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information in a deadly shooting that happened in the Gramercy Park area last November.

The shooting left Lanai Dees, a 21-year-old Inglewood woman, dead on Nov. 17, 2024 at around 12:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say that she was driving her white Mercedes-Benz in an alley near the 2000 block of W. Century Boulevard when it happened.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bulletin offering the $10k reward for information in the shooting death of 21-year-old Lanai Dees in Nov. 2024. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

She was struck in the head by gunfire, which allegedly came from a dark-colored SUV also driving in the area, deputies said.

After the shooting, Dees' car continued to travel west and crashed into a concrete staircase in the alley just south of Century Boulevard and S. Gramercy Place, deputies said.

With no information and no convictions thus far, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $10,000 reward hopeful that new details can be revealed.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.