101 Freeway near Echo Park partially shut down after crash

Some lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway near Echo Park were shut down Thursday afternoon following a car crash.

A burglary suspect allegedly stole a car from a home in the 1400 block of Allesandro Street in Echo Park, taking the keys from the home before driving off in the car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They ended up getting into a crash near the Alvarado Street exit of the northbound 101 Freeway, police said.

Aerial footage shot around 12 p.m. shows officers directing drivers off the freeway at the Alvarado exit, just south of the crash site.

At 12:45 p.m., California Highway Patrol announced two lanes of the freeway would be shut down for an hour with the other two remaining lanes still open. The partial closure was expected to last for an hour.

No other details have been released by authorities.