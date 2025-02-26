101 Freeway lanes partially reopen in Encino as crews put out box truck fire

All traffic lanes along the eastbound 101 Freeway in Encino were closed Wednesday morning as firefighters worked to put out a box truck fire on the roadway. By 10:20 a.m., lanes were partially open.

The truck, carrying nine, 23-gallon propane tanks was fully engulfed in flames around 8:30 a.m. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews worked together, creating a water shuttle, filling and delivering water from nearby street hydrants to put out the flames, because of the difficult-to-access freeway location.

The propane tanks were relieved and emptied to prevent an explosion. Full knockdown of the truck's flames took 74 minutes, and crews continued to spray the truck around 10:17 a.m.

One person suffered minored burns to his hands and refused to be transported to the hospital.

The eastbound 101 Freeway in Encino was shut down for nearly two hours as fire crews worked to put out flames on a box truck carrying nine propane tanks. KCAL News