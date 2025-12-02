Watch CBS News
Crash on 10 Freeway closes eastbound lanes in Baldwin Park

By
Austin Turner
/ CBS LA

A crash on the 10 Freeway caused a complete closure on the eastbound lanes on Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans.

The collision was reported at about 6:15 a.m. between La Puente and Pacific avenues in Baldwin Park. Aerial footage showed two semi-trucks involved.

A sigalert confirmed that all eastbound lanes were closed as crews worked to remove the wreckage. By 7:20 a.m., the two rightmost lanes remained closed.

Crews diverted traffic off of the freeway and onto a nearby onramp, creating a massive backup. Caltrans initially said travelers should expect delays of up to two hours, later amended to 20 minutes.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. No additional details were immediately made available.

