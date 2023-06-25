Watch CBS News
1 wounded in shooting at Dockweiler Beach

By KCAL-News Staff

Los Angeles Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting in Playa del Rey late Saturday. 

Officers say that witnesses report hearing up to seven gunshots at the Dockweiler Beach just before 10:10 p.m., and that one vehicle was stuck in the sand. 

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but officers report that they located one gunshot wound victim when they arrived at the scene. 

Despite their attempts to assist, police say the victim was uncooperative with their investigation. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

There was no information provided on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on June 24, 2023 / 10:48 PM

