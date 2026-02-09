Watch CBS News
Local News

1 teen shot near North Hollywood High School

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A teen was shot outside a Taco Bell, across the street from the North Hollywood High School, on Monday afternoon. 

The shooting near the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Colfax Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers said the suspects left the area in two separate cars.

Investigators said a teen showed up at a nearby urgent care with a gunshot wound. It was not immediately clear that the teen was connected to the shooting. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue