1 teen shot near North Hollywood High School
A teen was shot outside a Taco Bell, across the street from the North Hollywood High School, on Monday afternoon.
The shooting near the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Colfax Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers said the suspects left the area in two separate cars.
Investigators said a teen showed up at a nearby urgent care with a gunshot wound. It was not immediately clear that the teen was connected to the shooting.