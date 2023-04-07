1 person stabbed multiple times on Metro train headed to MacArthur Park

A person was stabbed multiple times while traveling to the Westlake/MacArthur Park station.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the stabbing happened a little after 8:20 p.m. around the area of 600 S. Alvarado. The victim was stabbed multiple times to the back, neck and torso but is conscious and breathing.

The suspect was last seen on the train toward North Hollywood. This is the second stabbing on the Metro's Red Line today and the third this week.