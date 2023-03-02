Watch CBS News
1 person shot on 110 Freeway near Carson

Police investigate shooting on I-110 and I-405 interchange near Carson
Police investigate shooting on I-110 and I-405 interchange near Carson 00:50

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting at the I-110 and I-405 interchange near Carson.

According to officers, the shooting happened at about 3:40 p.m. and one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The ramp connecting the two freeways remains open.

The suspect remains at large. 

This is developing news. Check back for more details.

