1 person killed in vehicle fire in Vermont Square area

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities say one person was found dead inside a vehicle following an auto fire that extended to a commercial building in Vermont Square. 

The incident unfolded in the 1350 block of W. 54th Street just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

There, authorities say firefighters had extinguished a fire and located a deceased person inside a vehicle. 

The victim was believed to be a minor, according to a preliminary investigation. Another person who was inside the vehicle safely exited prior to firefighters arriving on scene. 

An investigation is underway. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 7:28 AM

