1 person killed in vehicle fire in Vermont Square area

Authorities say one person was found dead inside a vehicle following an auto fire that extended to a commercial building in Vermont Square.

The incident unfolded in the 1350 block of W. 54th Street just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

There, authorities say firefighters had extinguished a fire and located a deceased person inside a vehicle.

The victim was believed to be a minor, according to a preliminary investigation. Another person who was inside the vehicle safely exited prior to firefighters arriving on scene.

An investigation is underway.