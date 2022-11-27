1 person killed in vehicle fire in Vermont Square area
Authorities say one person was found dead inside a vehicle following an auto fire that extended to a commercial building in Vermont Square.
The incident unfolded in the 1350 block of W. 54th Street just before 5 a.m. Sunday.
There, authorities say firefighters had extinguished a fire and located a deceased person inside a vehicle.
The victim was believed to be a minor, according to a preliminary investigation. Another person who was inside the vehicle safely exited prior to firefighters arriving on scene.
An investigation is underway.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.