1 person hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in downtown LA

One person was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night.

The collision happened at roughly 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of 5th and Hill streets near Pershing Square, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the suspect was in a red Toyota vehicle.

There was a protest in downtown on Sunday afternoon. At 4:34 p.m., the LAPD said on a post to X that demonstrators were marching westbound on 1st Street through Little Tokyo.