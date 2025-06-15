Watch CBS News
1 person hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in downtown LA

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
/ KCAL News

/ KCAL News

One person was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night. 

The collision happened at roughly 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of 5th and Hill streets near Pershing Square, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Police said the suspect was in a red Toyota vehicle. 

There was a protest in downtown on Sunday afternoon. At 4:34 p.m., the LAPD said on a post to X that demonstrators were marching westbound on 1st Street through Little Tokyo.

