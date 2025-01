A person was found dead on the northbound 5 Freeway in Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said around 1:56 a.m. they received calls that a body was on the northbound 5 Freeway at Broadway. They are investigating the incident as a possible hit-and-run crash.

A Sig Alert was issued for several hours while police were at the scene.

The incident is still being investigated