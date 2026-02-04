1 person dead after vehicle crashes off Malibu Canyon Road and down grassy hillside

One person has died in a single-vehicle crash off Malibu Canyon Road in Malibu early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:40 a.m. near Potter Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Aerial footage showed a severely damaged red vehicle amid the hillside shrubbery, off the two-lane winding roadway.

CHP officers are investigating the incident, and no further information is available about the victim or the cause of the crash.