1 person dead after vehicle crashes off Malibu Canyon Road and down grassy hillside
One person has died in a single-vehicle crash off Malibu Canyon Road in Malibu early Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported around 7:40 a.m. near Potter Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Aerial footage showed a severely damaged red vehicle amid the hillside shrubbery, off the two-lane winding roadway.
CHP officers are investigating the incident, and no further information is available about the victim or the cause of the crash.