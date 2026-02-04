Watch CBS News
1 person dead after vehicle crashes off Malibu Canyon Road and down grassy hillside

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles.
One person has died in a single-vehicle crash off Malibu Canyon Road in Malibu early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:40 a.m. near Potter Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Aerial footage showed a severely damaged red vehicle amid the hillside shrubbery, off the two-lane winding roadway.

CHP officers are investigating the incident, and no further information is available about the victim or the cause of the crash. 

Malibu Canyon Road hillside crash. Feb. 4, 2026 CBS LA

