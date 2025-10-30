1 person found dead after crews put out Valley Village apartment fire

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a fire burning inside an apartment unit of a Valley Village complex on Thursday morning, and when it was extinguished, a person was discovered inside, dead.

Around 10:46 a.m., 44 firefighters worked to put out a fire in a first-floor unit of a two-story apartment building in the 11000 block of W. King Street.

Crews located one person inside, who was determined to be dead. Their age and gender are now known at this time.

According to LAFD, crews prevented the fire from spreading to any other units, and all the residents were allowed to go back to their homes.

LAFD Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The Identification and cause of death of the person found in the burned apartment unit will be handled by the LA County Medical Examiner and the Los Angeles Police Department.