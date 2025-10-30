Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person found dead after crews put out Valley Village apartment fire

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a fire burning inside an apartment unit of a Valley Village complex on Thursday morning, and when it was extinguished, a person was discovered inside, dead.

Around 10:46 a.m., 44 firefighters worked to put out a fire in a first-floor unit of a two-story apartment building in the 11000 block of W. King Street.

Crews located one person inside, who was determined to be dead. Their age and gender are now known at this time.

According to LAFD, crews prevented the fire from spreading to any other units, and all the residents were allowed to go back to their homes.

LAFD Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The Identification and cause of death of the person found in the burned apartment unit will be handled by the LA County Medical Examiner and the Los Angeles Police Department.

screenshot-2025-10-30-110441.png
LAFD crews work to extinguish a Valley Village apartment fire. CBS LA

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue