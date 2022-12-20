Watch CBS News
1 person dead after shooting in Kohl's parking lot

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Kohl's parking lot
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Kohl's parking lot 00:56

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting outside of a Sun Valley Kohl's.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:58 p.m. Monday at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard. A man was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. 

Police said a female passenger drove the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

The suspect was described as a man, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 250 pounds, and he wore a "light blue medical mask," police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550. 

A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 11:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

