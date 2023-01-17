1-month-old killed in crash on 101 Freeway in Valley Village

A 1-month-old girl was killed in a crash involving a big rig and another vehicle on the 101 Freeway in Valley Village.

The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. Monday, north of Tujunga Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The baby died at a hospital after being taken there in grave condition, according to the CHP and the Los Angeles Fire Department. A man and a woman were also injured in the crash.

According to the CHP, the girl was riding in a Land Rover with a man and a woman heading northbound on the 101 when a large truck towing an enclosed van trailer merged onto the freeway from the shoulder just ahead of them.

The Land Rover and truck collided in the lane and the SUV flipped over multiple times before smashing into the concrete wall and coming to rest on its roof, according to the collision report.

As it rolled over, 1-month-old girl was ejected from the vehicle. The girl was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 27-year-old Sylmar man, and another passenger, 26-year-old Sylmar woman, were also transported to the hospital with significant injuries.

According to CHP, the 1-month-old girl and woman were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

A 67-year-old man from Los Angeles was driving the truck with a trailer and he did not appear to be injured, authorities said.

Witnesses to the crash were urged to call the CHP West Valley Area office at 818-888-0980, or the CHP Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at 323-259-3410.