Watch CBS News
Local News

3 taken to hospital, including young child, after 101 Freeway crash near Valley Village

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Three people were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the westbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area.

screen-shot-2023-01-16-at-2-34-23-pm.png

Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

One person was trapped in the wreckage, firefighters said. Responders made sure the vehicle was stable and assisted the trapped patient out without tools. 

All three patients were taken to the hospital. One adult man is in fair condition, one adult woman is in serious condition and one young child, possibly an infant, is in grave condition. 

First published on January 16, 2023 / 2:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.