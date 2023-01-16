3 taken to hospital, including young child, after 101 Freeway crash near Valley Village

Three people were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the westbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area.

Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

One person was trapped in the wreckage, firefighters said. Responders made sure the vehicle was stable and assisted the trapped patient out without tools.

All three patients were taken to the hospital. One adult man is in fair condition, one adult woman is in serious condition and one young child, possibly an infant, is in grave condition.