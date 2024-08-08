1 Montebello firefighter injured battling massive flames at commercial building

One firefighter was injured while battling a massive fire at a 10,000-square-foot commercial building in Montebello Thursday morning.

The fire crews responded around 1:05 a.m. to 860 Truck Way where officials found large flames had engulfed the building.

The fire was upgraded to a 3rd-alarm fire and an additional five to seven additional agencies responded to assist the Montebello Fire Department with the flames, according to the Montebello Fire Department.

There were around 80 firefighters battling the fire at one point.

The firefighters went into a defensive mode and were able to contain the flames to the structure. The fire was extinguished about 7 a.m.

Officials said one firefighter received minor injuries that were not burn related. They were treated at the scene and the released. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.