$1 million in jewelry taken from Rancho Cucamonga warehouse after burglars ram gate with van

$1 million in jewelry taken from Rancho Cucamonga warehouse after burglars ram gate with van

$1 million in jewelry taken from Rancho Cucamonga warehouse after burglars ram gate with van

A pair of burglars busted through the door of a Rancho Cucamonga warehouse over the weekend, taking off with approximately $1 million jewelry in a heist that only took minutes earlier this month.

Rikko Zakka is a specialty store and warehouse that focuses on imported goods from Japan like cosmetics, toys and jewelry, located on Jersey Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga. Store owners say that the burglary happened on July 18, the night before they were heading to a jewelry store in Pasadena.

They're not sure how the burglars knew of the stockpile inside the warehouse.

"Honestly, we have no idea, but they just target it so perfectly," said the store's owner, who wished to remain unidentified. "Before we do not show all the jewelry in one place, we always separate it. But, July 18th, we have to prepare all the jewelry to go to the jewelry show, so we put all the jewelry together to ready for the show and they broke in that night."

Video shows the moments that the thieves used a white van to ram the gate of the shop, quickly rushing in to grab items from the warehouse, including a safe, before fleeing. In just four minutes, the burglars made off with $1 million worth of jewelry, store owners say.

Now, they're offering a large reward for anyone who can help them retrieve the jewelry.

"$100,000, just wanna get all our jewelry back," the say. "Our business just go back five years, we have to restock for our business."

On top of the jewelry, owners also say that the thieves made off with merchandise and cell phones.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident, but they have not reported any arrests thus far.