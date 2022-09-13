1 killed after being struck by Metrolink train in Mission Hills

One person was killed early Tuesday after being struck by a Metrolink train in the Mission Hills area.

Firefighters were called to the train tracks in the 7900 block of North Orion Avenue, where they found one person had been struck by an eastbound train. The person, who was estimated to be in their 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

(credit: CBS)

Metrolink's Ventura County Line 100 to Los Angeles was forced to stop before it could reach Northridge due to the collision. No injuries were reported on the train.

The track was shut down for the police investigation. According to Metrolink, passengers out of Burbank Airport, Downtown Burbank and Glendale can instead take the Antelope Valley Line, while Ventura County Line 143 to Van Nuys was canceled.

The tracks reopened at about 7:20, at restricted speed.