1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Wilmington

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A person was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Wilmington Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 600 block of West Anaheim Street around 9:50 a.m. to reports of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, an officer-involved shooting occurred, the Los Angeles Police Department said. 

Paramedics were treating one person who had been wounded, but it was unclear if that person had been wounded before police arrived, according to the LAPD.

LAPD added the suspect was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died. 

He was armed with a handgun which was found at the scene. 

A patrol vehicle at the scene was also involved in a crash, police said. 

No officers were hurt and the investigation was continuing.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 10:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

