1 killed, another injured in Palmdale crash

A person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Palmdale Monday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the 23000 block of East Avenue O around 1:20 p.m.

Following the collision, one of the people involved was said to be trapped inside their vehicle and had to be rescued by Los Angeles County Fire Department units. That person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Another person involved was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. That person's identity was not immediately known.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.