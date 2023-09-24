1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Wilmington; suspect at large

A search was underway for the person responsible for killing one man and injuring two other people in a shooting in Wilmington.

The incident unfolded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Sanford Avenue. There, police say the assailant approached three people and opened fire before fleeing on food.

First responders rushed the victims to the hospital where a man in his 50s died. A man in his 30s was listed in critical condition. The third victim, a woman also in her 30s, was in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

An investigation is underway.