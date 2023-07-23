Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Gardena; probe underway

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting death of a man in Gardena.

Two others were injured in the incident, which unfolded around 2:08 a.m. in the 100 block of W. 155th Street. 

In total, three victims arrived at different hospitals where one man died. A minor and a third victim were treated for their injuries. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477). 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 6:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.