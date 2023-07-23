1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Gardena; probe underway

Authorities Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting death of a man in Gardena.

Two others were injured in the incident, which unfolded around 2:08 a.m. in the 100 block of W. 155th Street.

In total, three victims arrived at different hospitals where one man died. A minor and a third victim were treated for their injuries.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).